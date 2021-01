(WIVB)– Buffalo Crime Stoppers offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Tommy Kraft.

Kraft is wanted by Niagara Falls Police for grand larceny.

Tommy Kraft is 5’8″ and 190lbs.

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone that may know Kraft’s whereabouts to call (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.