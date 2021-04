BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Federal workers in Western New York say they’ve stopped more counterfeit merchandise from reaching store shelves.

Customs and Border Protection sent out a tweet saying the items seen in these pictures were taken Monday at the Buffalo Port of Entry.

#DYK The Buffalo, NY Port of Entry continues to intercept counterfeit goods attempting to make entry into the U.S. – Like these goods, valued at over $22K that were seized on April 12. They financially impact legitimate companies & potentially cause health concerns for consumers. pic.twitter.com/XWHLbz7Gkl — CBP Buffalo (@CBPBuffalo) April 14, 2021 U.S. Customs and Border Protection Buffalo

They say counterfeit goods are bad for legitimate companies and could put your health at risk.