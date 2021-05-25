DA: Buffalo man arraigned on child sex abuse charges after fleeing to Puerto Rico

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been indicted on a number of felony charges after prosecutors say he sexually abused a couple of children for years.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Angel DeJesus, 31, committed the alleged acts at a location in Buffalo between April 2013 and January 2020. At the time, both children were less than 13 years old.

The District Attorney’s Office also accused DeJesus of having sex with one of the victims this past August.

He faces two counts of each of predatory sexual assault against a child and course of sexual conduct against a child, as well as one count of rape.

DeJesus was located by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Puerto Rico after prosecutors say he fled there. After being brought back to western New York, DeJesus was remanded without bail.

If convicted, DeJesus could spend 25 years to life in prison. It’s not clear when he’ll be back in court.