BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man accused of shooting three Buffalo Police officers Tuesday during a high-speed chase has been arraigned.
28-year-old Kente Bell was arraigned Thursday afternoon at Erie County Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for a gunshot wound.
Bell was charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder of a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon.
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn is scheduled to speak about the arraignment at 4:15 p.m.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.