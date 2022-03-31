BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man accused of shooting three Buffalo Police officers Tuesday during a high-speed chase has been arraigned.

28-year-old Kente Bell was arraigned Thursday afternoon at Erie County Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for a gunshot wound.

Bell was charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder of a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn is scheduled to speak about the arraignment at 4:15 p.m.

Watch live in the video player above.