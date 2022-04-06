BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Erie County District Attorney’s office, a North Carolina man was arraigned Wednesday morning on four charges after allegedly urinating on a home in Buffalo and threatening a resident with a gun.

Devin Brown, 33, of Concord, N.C., allegedly urinated on the side of a Millicent Avenue home Tuesday, around 6:45 p.m., while a resident was sitting on the porch. When the resident confronted Brown, Brown reportedly pointed a gun at and threatened them. Brown allegedly pointed a second gun at the resident upon returning to his vehicle. The incident is said to have taken place in the presence of three children.

Brown was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C violent felony, one count of menacing in the second degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, both Class A misdemeanors, and one count of public lewdness, a Class B misdemeanor.

When Buffalo Police responded to the scene to investigate the complaint, they reportedly found a loaded, illegal handgun in Brown’s pocket, as well as a second illegal handgun in the back seat of his vehicle.

Brown is scheduled to return for a felony hearing Monday at 9:30 a.m. The assistant DA requested Brown be remanded, and he was held on $7,500 bail. County DA Flynn said he is “deeply disturbed” at the amount of bail set in the case, given the allegations and the fact that Brown is not from the area.

“I am deeply disturbed by these allegations as well as the amount of bail set in this case. The defendant is accused of exposing himself, urinating on a home, then pointing an illegal gun at the victim twice – all in the presence of three children,” Flynn said. “This defendant lives out of state and I am concerned that he is a potential flight risk. We will be aggressively prosecuting this case and seeking an increase in bail.”