DEC charges Allegany man in largest seizure of illegal reptiles in state history

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– 71-year-old William Engelder of Allegany is being charged with multiple violations in connection with the illegal possession and sale of wildlife, according to the DEC.

DEC officials are calling this the largest seizure of illegal reptiles in New York State history.

A search warrant was executed by the DEC’s environmental crimes investigation unit and DEC officers at Engelder’s home in Allegany in August 2018 after they received a tip about a man harboring illegal animals.

Officials say several animals seized were threatened species or species of special concern.

Venomous reptiles, including three king cobras, one being over ten feet long, and six Gila monsters were among animals allegedly illegally being housed.

Other animals seized include:

Seventeen bog turtles, a native endangered species of New York

Two box turtles

28 Blanding’s turtles

53 wood turtles

Two painted turtles

Six snapping turtles

184 spotted turtles

The final count of illegally kept wildlife amounted to 292 animals. Twenty boxes of various species of turtle eggs were also seized.

Engelder is charged with:

Reckless endangerment in the 1st degree

Illegal sale of wildlife

Possessing a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle

Nine counts of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals

Failure to provide proper sustenance

26 counts of illegally possessing and transporting venomous reptiles

Possessing an endangered species without a permit

283 counts of illegally possessing a wild animal as a pet

If convicted on all charges, Engelder faces a max fine of $104,000 and/or up to 33 years in prison.

Pictures of some of the seized reptiles below

Courtesy of NYS DEC