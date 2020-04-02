Defendant in West Seneca domestic violence case charged with breaking into victim’s home

(WIVB) – A defendant in a domestic violence case has been arrested, charged with breaking into the victim’s home and violating an order of protection.

David Sekuterski, 38, of West Seneca, was charged with first degree burglary, two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, one count of third-degree menacing, and one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

It’s alleged that around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, West Seneca Police officers responded to an Oakridge Drive address where Sekuterski unlawfully entered an apartment in violation of an order of protection.

Sekuterski is accused of threatening the victim while armed with a kitchen knife and stabbing cushions on the couch.

He was apprehended a short time after allegedly fleeing the apartment by police.

Sekuterski is accused of unlawfully entering the same apartment on Feb. 15 and threatening the victim with a knife, assaulting her and breaking her cell phone, preventing her from calling for help.

In February, Sekuterski was arraigned and posted bail, released from custody with a complete stay away order of protection.

On Wednesday, his bail was set at $25,000.

If convicted on all charges he faces up to 50 years in prison.