Defendant pleads guilty to 2018 manslaughter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jose Crespo Garcia, 26, of Puerto Rico was sentenced to a determinate sentence of 20 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision before State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Burns Tuesday morning.

On Aug. 28, 2018, around 11:30 p.m., the defendant intentionally shot John Shelton, Jr., 28, following a dispute on North Lane, near the Shaffer Village housing complex. Shelton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crespo Garcia pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree, a Class B violent felony, on Nov. 4, 2021, the day jury selection was scheduled to begin for his trial.