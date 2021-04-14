Depew man arraigned on cruelty charges — allegedly beat his cat to death with a baseball bat

Boyd C. Baker

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Boyd C. Baker, 51, of Depew was arraigned in Depew Village Court Wednesday on animal cruelty charges after allegedly beating his cat to death with a baseball bat.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s office, police responded to Baker’s Penora Street home on February 14 after a neighbor called 911.

Baker stands accused of killing his cat, hitting it multiple times with a baseball bat. The incident allegedly took place in Baker’s driveway.

He was arraigned on one count of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance.

Officials say Baker was released on his own recognizance and issued a verbal order not allowing him to own any animals.

He faces up to four years behind bars if convicted on all charges.

A return court date has yet to be scheduled.

