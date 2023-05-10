BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 42-year-old Depew man has been arrested and charged with receipt and possession of child pornography less than three years after being sentenced to five years of probation for earlier child pornography charges, according to U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross.

Officials say that on May 2, Cameron Stroke’s probation officer seized two phones from his residence after law enforcement officials learned Stroke might be in possession of child pornography. One of the phones allegedly contained multiple files of child pornography, including images of pre-pubescent girls.

If convicted, Stroke faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 40 years.

Grant Ashley is an intern with News 4. He is currently studying political science and Spanish at the University at Buffalo.