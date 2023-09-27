BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Depew man has pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl that led to the deaths of two people in 2019 and 2020, the U.S. Attorney announced Wednesday.

33-year-old Jonathan DiPirro admitted to selling the fentanyl, along with co-defendant Sarah Szymanski. The first death occurred on Nov. 2, 2019 after DiPirro sold the drugs to a person the day before. The second death occurred on Mar. 4, 2020, after the drugs were sold to the person just hours before.

Authorities said that the two sold fentanyl between Oct. 2019 and Mar. 24, 2020. In February 2020, investigators conducted four controlled purchases from DiPirro.

DiPirro pleaded guilty to distribution of acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl causing death. He faces a minimum of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life when he is sentenced on Mar. 26, 2024.

Szymanski was previously convicted and is awaiting sentencing.