BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A deputy was possibly exposed to fentanyl while responding to a vehicle call late Monday night, police said.

Monday night, police responded to Belcher and New Oregon roads in North Collins, finding a car in a ditch and the driver unresponsive. After police got her attention and she exited the vehicle, deputies searched for her identification and found multiple syringes. Deputy Bartholomew dropped to a knee in discomfort and learned that there was fentanyl in the car.

North Collins EMS administered two doses of Narcan to Bartholomew and he was transported to South Buffalo Mercy Hospital. He was admitted to the emergency room for evaluation and further treatment and was released Tuesday morning.

The passenger, 31-year-old Megan Duncan, was also transported to South Buffalo Mercy Hospital for minor injuries. Due to outstanding warrants in Amherst, Duncan will be released to police custody following her treatment.

Police said that the incident is still under investigation.