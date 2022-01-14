Deputy taken to ECMC after possible fentanyl exposure

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While processing seized crack cocaine and heroin, a deputy was potentially exposed to fentanyl and was subsequently taken to ECMC for treatment.

Deputies performed a traffic stop around 12:40 a.m. Friday morning on I-190 near Long Road. Lockport resident Andrew Willis, 34, the driver of the vehicle, had a suspended license and was in possession of the narcotics.

Willis was arrested and charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and circumventing a mandated interlock device. He was also charged with vehicle and traffic law violations for broken glass and operating a vehicle without a license.

After the possible fentanyl exposure, a fellow deputy administered Narcan to the exposed deputy, who was transported to the hospital for further treatment. He has since been released.

Wills was processed and released with appearance tickets.