Deputy taken to ECMC after possible fentanyl exposure

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While processing seized crack cocaine and heroin, a deputy was potentially exposed to fentanyl and was subsequently taken to ECMC for treatment.
Deputies performed a traffic stop around 12:40 a.m. Friday morning on I-190 near Long Road. Lockport resident Andrew Willis, 34, the driver of the vehicle, had a suspended license and was in possession of the narcotics.
Willis was arrested and charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and circumventing a mandated interlock device. He was also charged with vehicle and traffic law violations for broken glass and operating a vehicle without a license.
After the possible fentanyl exposure, a fellow deputy administered Narcan to the exposed deputy, who was transported to the hospital for further treatment. He has since been released.
Wills was processed and released with appearance tickets.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.