Do you recognize these people? Erie County Sheriff’s office looking for people of interest in car larcenies

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office is hoping someone will recognize the people in the above image.

The sheriff’s office says the three individuals are people of interest in car larcenies that happened at Orchard Park’s Chestnut Ridge Park on July 28. Credit and debit cards were taken from the vehicles and used at the Hamburg Walmart. That’s where their photos were taken from store surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the individuals is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903 and refer to CL# 21-054468.