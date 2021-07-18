Donation jar for Oishei Children’s Hospital stolen from West Seneca shop

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca Police need your help finding the person, who stole a donation jar Friday afternoon.

Police say the money was being collected by Clothes Mentor in the South Gate Plaza. It was going to be donated to Oishei Children’s Hospital. Detectives are following up on a few tips they got Sunday.

Police posted surveillance video to Facebook of a male suspect in hopes the public can identify him.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Detective Gallagher at (716) 674-2280 or the West Seneca Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (716) 675-8423.