Double shooting in Niagara Falls leaves a 28-year-old man dead, another man wounded

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Niagara Falls man is dead and a second man was wounded after a shooting Sunday afternoon on Linwood Avenue.

A City of Niagara Falls spokesperson confirms the 28-year-old was shot in the upper body on the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue just before 1 p.m. A passerby and two responding officers tried CPR, but the man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim survived, the 27-year-old man was shot in the foot. He’s expected to make a full recovery after being treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shootings, according to Niagara Falls officials.

If you have any information about the shootings, you’re asked to call Niagara Falls Police Detectives at (716) 286-4553.