Driver and passenger arrested after failing to stop for inspection at Lewiston-Queenston Bridge

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)– Two people made a wrong turn onto the Lewiston Bridge and “absconded” the secondary inspection area of Canada’s Border Services Agency and failed to stop at U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Lewiston for inspection, according to CBP.

A CBP Spokesperson tells us the pair were pursued by members of their Office of Field Operations and New York State Police.

The driver and passenger abandoned their vehicle on the 90 West just south of Dunkirk.

Both people surrendered to authorities and were arrested, according to a CBP Spokesperson.