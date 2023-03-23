BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driver in a one-car crash that resulted in the death of his 44-year-old passenger was arraigned Tuesday morning in his hospital bed, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday.
Paul McCaslin of Buffalo had been charged with one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, a felony, and one count of driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $15,000 cash or $40,000 bond and was posted by the defendant.
Prosecutors say that McCaslin was intoxicated when he crashed his car into several trees along McKinley Parkway Saturday evening, leading to the death of his passenger, Christopher Kleinbach.
Kleinbach was found deceased at the scene after reportedly being ejected from the vehicle. McCaslin was taken to ECMC by ambulance to be treated for multiple injuries and was charged the following day.
