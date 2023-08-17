BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo 17-year-old who drove the Kia in a car accident that killed four teens last fall has been sentenced to 16 months to four years behind bars.

The teen had been driving the Kia Sportage at a high rate of speed around 6:40 a.m. on October 24, 2022 when he hit the concrete embankment where Route 33 meets Route 198. Five passengers were ejected, and four of them, 14-year-old Ahjanae Harper, 16-year-old Kevin Payne, 17-year-old Swazine Swindle and 19-year-old Marcus Webster, died in the crash.

In addition, a 14-year-old girl was sent to ECMC with critical injuries.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office said the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier that morning from Marine Drive in Buffalo. This past June, the driver pleaded guilty to four counts of manslaughter, one count of assault and one count of criminal possession of stolen property.

Judge Susan Eagan had previously granted the teen youthful offender status, which set the parameters of his sentencing.