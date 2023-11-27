BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man accused of driving while drunk and causing a crash that killed a 10-year-old boy and injured two others in October pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated vehicular homicide, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Darien resident Nicholas M. Rich, 35, faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced in January after pleading guilty to the highest sustainable charge, a class B felony.

The crash happened on Oct. 13 at approximately 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Schwartz Road in the town of Lancaster. The DA’s office said Rich was driving recklessly and at a high speed “while under the influence of alcohol” and caused a collision with another vehicle.

Levi Zielonka, 10, was pronounced dead at a hospital as a result of his injuries in the crash. The driver and one other passenger of the other vehicle were hospitalized with physical injuries, as well as Rich.

