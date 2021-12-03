Drunk driver charged with manslaughter in Seneca Babcock neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Justice Coniglio, 31, of Buffalo was arraigned on DWI and vehicular manslaughter offenses Friday morning, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Coniglio was charged with one count of vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of driving while ability impaired.

Coniglio allegedly rear-ended James Boyd, 47, of Pennsylvania’s vehicle on Dec. 1 around 11:15 p.m. Boyd was stopped at the intersection of Clinton and Babcock at the time of the incident, the crash caused Boyd’s vehicle to rear-end another vehicle that was stopped in front of him. The 47-year-old died at the scene.

The driver of the other stopped vehicle suffered minor injuries and Coniglio suffered serious injuries, he was taken to ECMC, where the arraignment took place before Judge Shannon Heneghan, according to the DA’s office. Coniglio remains hospitalized.

The felony hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 9:30 a.m. and Coniglio faces a maximum of seven years in prison. He was remanded without bail.