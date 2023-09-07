BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty on Thursday for fatally injuring a pedestrian during a hit-and-run earlier this year, the Erie County District Attorney’s office said.

48-year-old Rinaldo Pearson admitted to hitting 31-year-old Amber Young, of Depew, around 4:40 a.m. on Feb. 25 on Broadway. She later died at ECMC.

Pearson was captured a short time later near the border of Buffalo and Cheektowaga, where it was found that he was driving under the influence of alcohol. He pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular manslaughter.

He faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 16, 2024.