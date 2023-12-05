BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cambria man pleaded guilty to causing a crash that seriously injured a man from North Tonawanda last year, the Erie County DA’s office said Tuesday.

Mark Printup, 51, admitted to being under the influence when he ran a stop sign at Utley Road and Hunts Corners Road in the Town of Newstead when he hit another vehicle on Aug. 13, 2022.

The driver, a 22-year-old from North Tonawanda, was hospitalized with serious injuries, including a traumatic brain injury and a fractured pelvis. He still is receiving long-term care treatment.

Printup pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular assault. He faces up to seven years in prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 13, 2024.