BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Lancaster man pleaded guilty Tuesday after hitting two teenagers on bicycles while he was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, killing one of them.

Kevin J. Czajka, 55, pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in the second degree and aggravated vehicular assault, both felonies. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 24.

Prosecutors said Czajka was driving east on Pleasant View Drive in Lancaster around 10 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2020 when he hit the teens. They said he drove off without reporting the accident but was located a short time later.

An 18-year-old from East Aurora, Maytham Vukelic, died at ECMC following the accident. The second victim, a 17-year-old from Clarence, was hospitalized for several days.

The charges Czajka pleaded guilty to were the highest against him in an eight-count indictment. He remains remains released on $50,000 bond previously posted in Lancaster Town Court.