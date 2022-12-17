DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — State police found a familiar suspect while investigating three separate robberies at the same TJ Maxx on Vineyard Drive.

47-year-old Alexander Santiago was arrested Friday for the robberies. According to police, he has a long record, with 49 prior arrests to his name and 18 counts of failing to appear in court. Santiago had been given a trespass notice for that TJ Maxx for another incident.

In the three current instances, police say he left the store without paying for goods valued at around $740.

He was charged with two counts of burglary, petit larceny and obstructing governmental administration. He was arraigned at Chautauqua County Jail and released on his own recognizance.