Dunkirk man arraigned on kidnapping, weapons charges after taking a woman hostage in early June

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man who took a woman hostage on the Cattaraugus Reservation in Collins in early June has been arraigned on kidnapping and weapons charges.

Hiram Rivera, 43, of Dunkirk was involved in a high-speed chase with a state trooper on Route 438 near Versailles Plank Road when he hit another vehicle, which burst into flames. He was originally wanted in connection to a Chautauqua County burglary.

Video from the scene shows Rivera taking a passenger who was inside the vehicle as a hostage. He dragged the woman into a wooded area. Police say he was armed with a handgun. The recovered weapon turned out to be an imitation pistol, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

Rivera held the woman hostage for nearly three hours.

The standoff ended peacefully.

He’s been charged with one count of second-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree criminal use of firearm, one count of second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Rivera faces a maximum of 25 years behind bars if convicted on all charges. He remains held without bail at the Chautauqua County Correctional Facility.