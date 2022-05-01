DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call reporting a fight on Middle Road in the Town of Dunkirk around 8 p.m. Friday.

Addam Tofil, 33, allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with another person and was arrested for criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, a Class A misdemeanor.

The Sheriff’s office reported that after further investigation, Tofil was also arrested for DWI, aggravated DWI and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. They said it was determined Tofil drove to the location of the incident while intoxicated.

He was taken to Chautauqua County Jail for arraignment on the charges.