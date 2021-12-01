Dunkirk man arrested on burglary charges

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thomas Fafinski II, 38, was detained by Dunkirk police upon exiting 310 Lakeshore Drive West Nov. 30 around 1:40 p.m. He was arrested on felony charges of burglary in the second degree and grand larceny in the third degree.

Dunkirk police received a call from a local resident that a man was entering the back window at the Lakeshore Drive apartment. Fafinski was found with what has been reported as an estimated $3,000 worth of property upon his arrest. He was arraigned in Dunkirk City court and remanded to Chautauqua County jail.