Dunkirk man charged following Saturday afternoon robbery

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — John Tenamore of Dunkirk is facing robbery charges after police responded to a robbery in progress at a City of Dunkirk business Saturday afternoon.

Dunkirk Police say Tenamore allegedly fled the business with an undetermined amount of cash and was later found a short distance away with stolen property.

Tenamore was taken to the Dunkirk Police Department and charged with third-degree robbery and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, according to DPD.

Tenamore was remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of cash bail following an arraignment in Dunkirk City Court.