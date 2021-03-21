Dunkirk man charged following Saturday afternoon robbery

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — John Tenamore of Dunkirk is facing robbery charges after police responded to a robbery in progress at a City of Dunkirk business Saturday afternoon.
Dunkirk Police say Tenamore allegedly fled the business with an undetermined amount of cash and was later found a short distance away with stolen property.
Tenamore was taken to the Dunkirk Police Department and charged with third-degree robbery and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, according to DPD.
Tenamore was remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of cash bail following an arraignment in Dunkirk City Court.
