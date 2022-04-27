BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Dunkirk man who led State Police on a high-speed chase and held a woman hostage during a standoff in June 2021 has pleaded guilty to an attempted kidnapping charge.

Hiram R. Rivera, 44, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted kidnapping Wednesday morning for that tense hostage standoff on the Cattaraugus Reservation in the Town of Collins.

Rivera and a second unnamed individual were at the hostage victim’s apartment in the Village of Silver Creek on the afternoon of June 8, 2021. Police were on the search for Riveria in connection to a crime committed in Chautauqua County earlier that morning.

When the victim told the 44-year-old authorities were looking for him, Rivera forced her by gunpoint out of the apartment and into the passenger seat of her vehicle, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Rivera sat in the back passenger seat, and the other individual drove the vehicle. Around 3:20 p.m., a New York State Police trooper tried to pull over the vehicle. The driver didn’t stop and sped away for almost 10 miles before crashing into the back of another vehicle on Route 438 near Versailles Plank Road in the Town of Collins. The rear-ended vehicle burst into flames.

Following the crash, Rivera dragged the woman out of the vehicle while wielding a hammer and what appeared to be a pistol. It was later revealed the weapon was a pellet gun.

Rivera held the woman against her will in a wooded area while armed for almost three hours until he released the woman unharmed and surrendered.

Hiram Rivera could spend a maximum of 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced as a second violent felony offender at 9:30 a.m. on June 7, 2022.

With criminal charges pending in Chautauqua County, Rivera remains held without bail.