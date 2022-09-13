DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk man learned his fate for pulling out a knife and threatening to stab a Dunkirk police officer in September 2021.

Juan Resto will spend four years in prison followed by four years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in July.

He was charged with menacing a police officer, a felony.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.