DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk woman was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly engaged in conduct that resulted in a young child sustaining serious injuries, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office announced.

Titiana L. Berrios, 34, was charged with first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Deputies say Berrios caused serious injuries to a young child that required immediate medical attention on April 28, 2021. She was arraigned in Chautauqua County Court and is being held on $750,000/$1.5 million bail.