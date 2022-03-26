AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two vehicles were involved in separate rollover crashes in the Town of Amherst early Saturday morning, Amherst Police confirmed.

The first crash happened between Main Street and Interstate 290 and the second happened on Millersport Highway, near Bryant and Stratton’s Amherst campus. Both drivers were arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Both incidents are under investigation and no injuries were reported from either crash. News 4 will provide updates as more information becomes available.