BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police said a male was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital after being shot “in the leg area” Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened just after 11:50 a.m. on the 500 block of E. North Street. Police only identified the victim as a male.
It’s not clear what condition he’s in, but police said his injuries were not life-threatening.
No suspects were named. Anyone with information on the incident can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
