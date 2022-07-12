BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police said a male was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital after being shot “in the leg area” Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just after 11:50 a.m. on the 500 block of E. North Street. Police only identified the victim as a male.

It’s not clear what condition he’s in, but police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

No suspects were named. Anyone with information on the incident can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.