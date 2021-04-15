East Amherst man sentenced 18 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tariq Nawaz, 50, of East Amherst was sentenced Tuesday afternoon to 18 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

The Erie County district attorney says Nawaz sexually assaulted the victim two or more times over no less than a three-month timeframe.

He was convicted on one count of predatory sexual assault against a child and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case sentenced Nawaz to an indeterminate sentence of 18 years to life behind bars.

An order of protection for the victim will remain in effect until 2120.