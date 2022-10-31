BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An East Aurora man was sentenced to six months in jail followed by five years probation after assaulting a police officer during a DWI stop, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

On April 18, 2020, Chaz M. Brzezicki, 34, was driving under the influence of alcohol and was pulled over by an officer in the Town of Colden. After Brzezicki refused orders, he exited the vehicle and punched the officer in the face, breaking his nose, before a struggle ensued that saw the 34-year-old put the trooper in a chokehold before more law enforcement arrived.

The assaulted officer was taken to ECMC for treatment and underwent surgery but has since returned to work.

Brzezicki pleaded guilty in April 2022 on one count of second-degree assault and one count of DWI.