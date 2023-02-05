EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Eden man is facing several charges after he was arrested on Saturday for a domestic incident that involved strangulation, the New York State Police said Sunday.

State Troopers investigated the incident on Zimmerman Road in Boston, where they say 24-year-old Justin Wesolek was responsible for causing injuries to another person.

Wesolek was arrested and charged with strangulation, assault and criminal mischief.

He was arraigned at Hamburg Town Court and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center. In addition, a full order of protection was issued.