BRANT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Eden man with 32 driver’s license suspensions was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing when deputies attempted to stop his vehicle, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Donald Arcara, 51, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and obstruction of governmental administration. He was also cited for multiple traffic and vehicle violations.

Deputies say at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in the Town of Brant, but it fled.

The vehicle was eventually located in a parking lot on Brant-Reservation Road and deputies observed the driver exit the vehicle, prompting an investigation that revealed Arcara’s 32 driver’s license suspensions.

Arcara was transported to the holding center and later released.