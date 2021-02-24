Erie Co. Sheriff asking for public’s help in identifying pair who allegedly stole $1300 in Walmart merchandise

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Erie County Sheriff’s office is looking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman who allegedly stole around $1,300 in merchandise from the Springville Walmart.

The sheriff’s office says the pair took the merchandise on February 15 from the Walmart at 317 S Cascade Drive in Springville.

Officials say video from the store surveillance system identified the male suspect as Caucasian, wearing a sunglasses, black mask, and hat and a white hoodie.

The female suspect is identified as Caucasian, wearing a black cat hat, dark-colored mask and a tan jacket with a fur-lined hood.

The pair left the store driving an SUV painted “light or silver colored.”

The Erie County Sheriff asks if you have any information regarding the subjects to call the Sheriff’s Dispatch Center at (716) 858-2903 and use reference CL# 21-011401.