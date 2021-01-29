Erie County Sheriff asking help identifying people of interest after truck is stolen in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people of interest after a vehicle was stolen from a Springville gas station.

Authorities say the sheriff’s office received a call around 3:40 p.m. on January 27 from a Pennsylvania contractor whose work truck and tools were stolen.

The truck and work tools were stolen from the Springville Country Fair parking lot, according to the sheriff’s office.

The stolen truck is a 2011 brown Ford F-150 with the Pennsylvania license plate number ZMK5875.

The people of interest are described as a white male with facial hair and a female with long hair.

Detectives released the following photos from the store’s surveillance system:









Erie County Sheriff’s Office

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office asks if you have any information to call the Sheriff’s Dispatch Center at 716.858.2903 and reference CL# 21 006707.