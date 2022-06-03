BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County Holding Center deputy was injured after he was attacked by an inmate Monday afternoon.
Inmate Jerry Knightner verbally threatened deputies when they came to his cell to deliver a meal, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies ordered Knightner to sit down on his bunk.
When the cell door was opened Knightner charged at the deputy and injured the employee’s hand.
The deputy, who required medical attention, defended himself and Knightner went back into his cell, a ECSO news release said.
Knightner was charged with obstructing governmental administration and harassment (second violation).
He remains held at the Holding Center on $10,000.00 Bail or $25,000.00 bond from a December 2021 arrest for aggravated assault on a police officer and reckless endangerment.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.