BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two inmates at the Erie County Holding Center have been accused of damaging parts of their cells.

The first alleged incident happened Sunday night. Shortly after 8 p.m., a deputy started investigating a burning odor that was coming from the cell of Abdiwahad Sabtow. Inside, the light bulb was broken, and officials were concerned that the shards could have been used as weapons.

Sabtow, 20, was subsequently charged with criminal mischief with intent to damage property — a charge he’ll be arraigned on later this week. Sabtow is currently being held without bail stemming from sexual assault and kidnapping charges in 2021.

The day after, around 3 p.m., deputies responded to the cell of 62-year-old Orlando Echevarria. Deputies say he broke his toilet off the wall and smashed it on the floor. One of its porcelain shards damaged a window, causing it to need replacement.

Echevarria is being held without bail related to a June 2020 criminal sexual act arrest and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office says. He has been charged with felony criminal mischief following the alleged holding center incident.