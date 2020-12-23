Erie County Sheriffs investigating shooting in Newstead

TOWN OF NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WIVB)-Deputies are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that happened in a restaurant parking lot.

According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to 12976 Main Road in the Town of Newstead for reports of a disturbance. They discovered a person was shot during the incident.

The victim was transported to ECMC and is currently in stable condition. Sheriffs have not released any additional information including the name of the victim.