Erie County Sheriffs looking for man who threw gas grenade at deputy

CATTARAUGUS TERRITORIES, N.Y. (WIVB)- Erie County Sheriffs are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who tossed a non-lethal chemical grenade at a patrol vehicle during an attempted traffic stop.

It happened Sunday around 6:15 p.m. as a deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop along Route 438 on the Seneca Nation of Indians’ Cattaraugus Territories.

Investigators say the driver of an older model white pickup truck, possibly a Dodge, refused to pull over, and he threw a chemical grenade at the patrol vehicle causing powder residue to enter the deputy’s car. The deputy was transported to the hospital and has since been released.

The truck has a black tandem-axle utility trailer with round tubing railings carrying an older model ATV and several tires with a missing rear passenger tail light and no ramp or gate. The trailer’s plate appeared to be from a different state. It was last seen traveling westbound on Rte. 438, and was heading west along the route before the attempted traffic stop.

Anyone with information about the truck, trailer, or operator is urged to call the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at 716.858.2903 and refer to CL 21-005921. The Sheriff’s Office is also asking area businesses and residents along the highway to review security footage and share any images showing a truck matching the description with detectives.