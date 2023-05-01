BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Sheriffs arrested two individuals Friday after allegedly finding one kilogram of “suspected fentanyl” in their vehicle.

In a joint investigation with the FBI, Erie County Sheriff’s deputies pulled the vehicle over on I-90 near Exit 49. Deputies say they searched the vehicle after obtaining a search warrant and found one kilogram of suspected fentanyl.

Deputies arrested the driver, 44-year-old Robert Hernandez, and a passenger, 49-year-old Reinaldo Gonzales. Both are reportedly from the Dominican Republic.

Hernandez and Gonzales will be arraigned in federal court at a later date.

