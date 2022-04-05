BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A former corrections officer pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to promoting prison contraband in the first degree, a felony, after investigators said he provided a cell phone to an inmate.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office said the case against Jason C. Stachowski, 48, of Buffalo, remains pending in Buffalo Veterans Treatment Court. If Stachowski successfully completes their program, his charge will be reduced to one count of promoting prison contraband in the second degree, a misdemeanor.

The Sheriff’s Office said it received an anonymous tip in December about an inmate who was in possession of a cell phone at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden. A search turned up a cell phone and a phone charger. Their investigation determined Stachowski “knowingly and unlawfully brought dangerous contraband into the jail by providing the cell phone to an inmate” while he was working as a corrections officer with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

Stachowski “was confrontational and tried to flee” when deputies pulled him over in January, they said. He was suspended without pay after the incident. The DA’s officer referred to him Tuesday as a “former” corrections officer.

Stachowski remains released on his own recognizance.