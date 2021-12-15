Expert testifies defendants’ DNA not found at scene of Deborah Meindl’s murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new testimony in the attempt to have the 1993 convictions of James Pugh and Brian Scott Lorenz thrown out went in the defendants’ favor.

According to News 4’s George Richert, a DNA expert has testified that of the 37 samples tested from the scene of Deborah Meindl’s murder, both Pugh’s and Scott Lorenz’s DNA can be excluded.

The attorneys for the defendants have claimed they have evidence that the real killer is Richard Matt, who was shot to death by law enforcement after escaping Clinton Correctional Facility, where he was held for murder, in 2015. The DNA expert who testified Wednesday said Matt’s DNA was also excluded from the scene.

David Sweat, the man who broke out of the correctional facility with Matt, testified Tuesday that the murder matched a confession he’d heard from Matt before Matt was murdered in the escape.