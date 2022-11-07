JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Falconer man is facing multiple charges after authorities conducted three search warrants, according Jamestown Police.

On Nov. 5, the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators executed three search warrants into a large scale fentanyl distribution ring.

The first search warrant was executed at 617 E. 2nd Street in the City of Jamestown. The Jamestown Police SWAT Team entered the residence and reportedly located several individuals inside.

The second search warrant was executed at 3342 Gerry-Levant Road in Falconer. The Chautauqua County Sherriff’s SWAT team gained entry into the residence and reportedly found one person inside.

The third search warrant was executed on a pick up truck after a traffic stop. The truck was reportedly operated by Alex Johnson earlier in the day as he traveled from the City of Jamestown.

As a result of the searches, detectives say they located and seized 181.2 grams of fentanyl, five doses of LSD, a scale, and $6,752 in cash.

Johnson was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia in the second degree. He was brought to the Jamestown City jail where he was held until his arraignment.