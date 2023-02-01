BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been three agonizing months for the family of Tyler Lewis. The 19-year-old was stabbed to death at the University at Buffalo’s North Campus on October 14.

His family tells us Lewis was a ray of light and a smart guy. The 19-year-old was a SUNY Buffalo State student studying business administration. He was visiting UB’s campus the night of October 14 when he was stabbed in the chest at the Richmond Quad near Moody Drive.

Lewis was rushed to Erie County Medical Center where he passed away. Now months later, Lewis’ family is back in Buffalo demanding answers. They say the investigation by UB University Police has been slow.

His mother wants to make sure that no one has to go through the same suffering. Family and friends handed out flyers at UB North with the hope they can get any tips on who did this.

UB University Police tell News 4, they are in the final stages of their investigation and expect the Erie County District Attorney’s Office will take action soon.

“University Police is moving into the final stages of our comprehensive investigation and expect the district attorney will take action on the case in the very near future. “We understand the family’s desire for a full understanding and account of what occurred on the tragic evening on Oct. 14, 2022. We want nothing more than to provide the Lewis family with answers that will help them make sense of Tyler’s tragic death. Because this remains an active investigation, we are unable to publicly release any further information until the DA is prepared to do so.” Chris Bartolomei, Chief of University Police

Lewis’s mother Roquishia Lewis says she can’t grieve until an arrest is made.

“This has stopped the whole process, how do you grieve and fight for justice? If anyone knows help me out because I haven’t been able to do it,” said Lewis. “I just felt like I can’t wait any longer. I just had to get into the car and take matters into my own hands and that’s why I’m here.”

The Lewis family says there’s been little communication from UB.

The university previously said they’ve provided regular updates.

“I feel like the community and law enforcement need to view him as a human being and not just another percentage in the fatality rate,” said Karla Longmore, Tyler’s girlfriend. “He was perfect. It’s tragic that it’s almost like people are brushing him off, everybody’s forgetting about him or not putting the spotlight on him. It hurts.”

“I don’t want to say the justice system is failing. But they’ve done more in the past and they need to do more in this instance as well,” added Ryan Trollinger, Ryan’s uncle. “Every time, I talked to Tyler, he told me he loved me. I’ll never get that back again. Can you imagine that you can’t let go of that kind of love? It’s lingering in all of us. that’s why we’re here. Because we loved him and this is the only way that we can advocate for him.”

The family hired a private investigator trying to get leads.

We reached out to the Erie County DA’s Office for comment, but they declined to comment because of the ongoing investigation.

The Lewis family is suing UB and Buffalo State seeking $10 million in damages. They claim the universities “failed to provide proper safety and or security on it’s campus which lead to the fatal stabbing of Tyler Xavier Lewis.”

The family setup Facebook and Instagram pages using the hashtag ‘Justice4TylerLewis.’