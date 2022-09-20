BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Jefferson Avenue.

Ferry-Fillmore District officers responded to the scene at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Detectives said a 34-year-old man was struck by gunfire and found deceased inside an apartment.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.

The investigation is ongoing. News 4 will provide updates as they become available.